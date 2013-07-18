PRAGUE, July 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction. Related news: =========================MORNING NEWS========================== NWR SEES FALLING PRICES IN Q3: Coal miner New World Resources said on Thursday the price of coking coal deliveries in the third quarter are down 8 percent from the second quarter to 92 euros per tonne. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ NO EARLY BALLOT: The Czech lower house of parliament rejected a motion on Wednesday to dissolve itself and force an early election in September, setting up more months of political uncertainty. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European day-ahead power prices slipped on Wednesday due to forecasts for an increase in wind generation in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices slipped on Wednesday due to forecasts for an increase in wind generation in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.9 25.897 -0.01 -3.4 vs Dollar 19.756 19.771 0.08 -4.06 Czech Equities 886.19 886.19 -0.24 -14.68 U.S. Equities 15,470.52 15,451.85 0.12 18.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NEW GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Petr Necas met with representatives of the Communist Party to negotiated support for his government ahead of a confidence vote in early August. Pravo, page 2 FUTURE OF NWR MINE: Union leader at OKD, a unit of London-listed coal miner NWR, said the loss-making company could spin off the Paskov mine and leave its administration up to its management. He said NWR board chairman Gareth Penny did not rule out the possibility. Pravo, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com