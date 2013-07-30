PRAGUE, July 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================TOP NEWS============================
ERSTE: Austria's Erste Group Bank reported a
worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter pretax profit on
Tuesday after paying hefty taxes in Hungary and selling its
Ukrainian unit.
AUCTION:
AUCTION: The Czech telecoms regulator expects to launch an
auction for frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile
networks by the middle of August, the watchdog said on Monday.
TEMELIN:
TEMELIN: The U.S. Export-Import Bank is prepared to lend
Czech power group CEZ around half the cost of
enlarging its Temelin nuclear power plant if U.S. bidder
Westinghouse wins a tender to build it, the bank's president
said.
ORCO:
ORCO: The largest shareholders of Orco Property Group
have executed agreements to subscribe for
6,666,667 new Orco shares, raising a total of 15 million euros
($20 million), Orco said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS:
CEE MARKETS: Shares in Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank
plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite
foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher
and the currency lower.
CEE POWER:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased renewable production in
the region drove Czech day ahead power down on Monday but hot
weather and limited imports from the Balkans sent Slovak and
Hungarian spot prices sharply higher, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.826 25.834 0.03 -3.11
vs Dollar 19.494 19.486 -0.04 -2.68
Czech Equities 910.23 910.23 -0.24 -12.37
U.S. Equities 15,521.97 15,558.83 -0.24 18.45
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
TELECOMS: The head of the CTU telecoms regulator, Jaromir
Novak, said other groups besides PPF investment group have
expressed interest in becoming the country's fourth mobile
operator. The office is due to release final details of an
auction for new frequencies for 4G networks in the coming weeks
and incumbents have criticised the condition reserving space for
a new operator. Novak said he was not worried about a legal
battle.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
ORCO: Real estate investor Radovan Vitek has taken control
of Orco Property Group's Endurance Office I and
Endurance Office II funds, with a value of 330 million euros,
Denik Insider reported. Vitek, an Orco shareholder, declined to
comment.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
AMAZON: Online retailer Amazon is working on plans
for a second warehouse in the Czech Republic for supplying
western Europe. It earlier announced plans for a warehouse for
returned goods from Germany.
E15, page 1
FUNDS: Assets in domestic funds rose by 4.5 billion crowns
in the first half to 120 billion, of which 52 billion is in
bonds.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
vouch for their accuracy.
