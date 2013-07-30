PRAGUE, July 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ ERSTE: Austria's Erste Group Bank reported a worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter pretax profit on Tuesday after paying hefty taxes in Hungary and selling its Ukrainian unit. Story: Related news: AUCTION: The Czech telecoms regulator expects to launch an auction for frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile networks by the middle of August, the watchdog said on Monday. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: The U.S. Export-Import Bank is prepared to lend Czech power group CEZ around half the cost of enlarging its Temelin nuclear power plant if U.S. bidder Westinghouse wins a tender to build it, the bank's president said. Story: Related news: ORCO: The largest shareholders of Orco Property Group have executed agreements to subscribe for 6,666,667 new Orco shares, raising a total of 15 million euros ($20 million), Orco said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Shares in Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher and the currency lower. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased renewable production in the region drove Czech day ahead power down on Monday but hot weather and limited imports from the Balkans sent Slovak and Hungarian spot prices sharply higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.826 25.834 0.03 -3.11 vs Dollar 19.494 19.486 -0.04 -2.68 Czech Equities 910.23 910.23 -0.24 -12.37 U.S. Equities 15,521.97 15,558.83 -0.24 18.45 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOMS: The head of the CTU telecoms regulator, Jaromir Novak, said other groups besides PPF investment group have expressed interest in becoming the country's fourth mobile operator. The office is due to release final details of an auction for new frequencies for 4G networks in the coming weeks and incumbents have criticised the condition reserving space for a new operator. Novak said he was not worried about a legal battle. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 ORCO: Real estate investor Radovan Vitek has taken control of Orco Property Group's Endurance Office I and Endurance Office II funds, with a value of 330 million euros, Denik Insider reported. Vitek, an Orco shareholder, declined to comment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 AMAZON: Online retailer Amazon is working on plans for a second warehouse in the Czech Republic for supplying western Europe. It earlier announced plans for a warehouse for returned goods from Germany. E15, page 1 FUNDS: Assets in domestic funds rose by 4.5 billion crowns in the first half to 120 billion, of which 52 billion is in bonds. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com