PRAGUE, Aug 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
June retail sales data at 0700 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS============================
ROW BEFORE CONFIDENCE VOTE: The new Czech cabinet has
embarked on a bureaucratic purge, provoking the kind of conflict
over democratic legitimacy that is dividing a number of central
and eastern European countries two decades after the fall of
communism.
Story: Related news:
PRESIDENT'S HEALTH: Czech President Milos Zeman, known for
his love of alcohol and smoking, was told on Friday to
drastically cut down on both after being diagnosed with
diabetes, the health minister said.
Story: Related news:
IMF CUTS GDP OUTLOOK: The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
cut the Czech Republic's economic outlook as a slump in the euro
area and weak domestic demand weigh.
Story: Related news:
DEFICIT BELOW 3 PCT: Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said
on Friday his government would keep the budget deficit below 3
percent of economic output.
Story: Related news:
EU COMMISSION APPROVES CHVALETICE SALE: Czech power utility
CEZ said on Friday the European Commission has cleared
the sale of its Chvaletice coal-fuelled power plant to
privately-held Litvinovska Uhelna.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint rebounded from a six-week low
on Friday after slower U.S. jobs growth eased some nerves over
the trimming of stimulus measures, while Poland's zloty rose on
signs of recovery in central and eastern Europe's largest
economy.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European power prices for the next
working day rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for
above-average temperatures and a decline in wind generation
levels in the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.844 25.857 0.05 -3.18
vs Dollar 19.459 19.445 -0.07 -2.5
Czech Equities 948.07 948.07 1.35 -8.73
U.S. Equities 15,658.36 15,628.02 0.19 19.49
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
POLISH PHARMACIES: Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments is
buying 29 Partner Pharma drug stores in Poland, a Penta
spokesman told the paper. The price tag is 15-20 million euros,
the paper said, citing no sources. The transaction is now
assessed by the Polish anti-monopoly watchdog.
Penta is also interested in Poland's second largest network
of pharmacies Mediq and drug distributor ACP Pharma that it
seeks to buy in one package from private equity fund Advent
International.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
CONFIDENCE VOTE: Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday
he expected to receive 96-97 votes in the parliament
confirmation vote on Wednesday. He said he believed that would
be enough for his cabinet to win the chamber's confidence.
Two deputies are in jail so at least 5 MPs will have to be
absent in the 200-seat lower chamber for Rusnok's prediction to
come true.
In the meanwhile, the former coalition still claims to have
101 votes against Rusnok.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
EARLY ELECTION: Conservative TOP09, member of the former
centre-right coalition, said it would support a plan to call an
early election, if the Rusnok administration wins confidence on
Wednesday.
Pravo, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)