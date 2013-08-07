PRAGUE, Aug 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold an extraordinary session. It is expected to hold a confidence vote on the country's new government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok (0800 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 3.75%/19 and VAR/23 government bond auctions. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TO SUPPORT RUSNOK'S CABINET: The main Czech centre-left party's leaders agreed on Tuesday to back a leftist government formed by allies of President Milos Zeman, slightly improving its scant chances of winning a confidence vote. Story: Related news: POOR INDUSTRY DATA: Czech industrial output fell much more sharply than expected in June, casting fresh uncertainty over how soon the economy can emerge from a recession that began in mid-2011. Story: Related news: *For Instant View: TELEFONICA, VODAFONE EYEING DEAL: Telefonica Czech Republic is close to a cost-cutting deal to share infrastructure with rival Vodafone, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to both companies. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Disappointing industrial output data hit the Czech crown on Tuesday as it raised the likelihood that the central bank will intervene to weaken the currency soon to try and revive the economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices diverged on Tuesday with Hungarian day-ahead trading at a premium due to searing weather that has boosted consumption and cross-border cuts that have limited imports, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.957 25.956 0 -3.63 vs Dollar 19.507 19.492 -0.08 -2.75 Czech Equities 949.94 949.94 0.2 -8.55 U.S. Equities 15,518.74 15,612.13 -0.6 18.43 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CONFIDENCE VOTE: A survey by the paper found that 103 deputies in the 200-seat lower chamber would vote against the cabinet of Jiri Runsok at a confidence vote on Wednesday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 COMPANIES SCEPTICAL: The Confederation of Industry survey among its members found that 27 percent of companies see the economic situation to be worsening while 24 percent see it improving. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)