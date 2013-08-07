PRAGUE, Aug 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold an
extraordinary session. It is expected to hold a confidence vote
on the country's new government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok
(0800 GMT).
PRAGUE - First round of 3.75%/19 and VAR/23
government bond auctions.
SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TO SUPPORT RUSNOK'S CABINET: The main Czech
centre-left party's leaders agreed on Tuesday to back a leftist
government formed by allies of President Milos Zeman, slightly
improving its scant chances of winning a confidence vote.
POOR INDUSTRY DATA: Czech industrial output fell much more
sharply than expected in June, casting fresh uncertainty over
how soon the economy can emerge from a recession that began in
mid-2011.
TELEFONICA, VODAFONE EYEING DEAL: Telefonica Czech Republic
is close to a cost-cutting deal to share
infrastructure with rival Vodafone, newspaper Mlada
Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to both
companies.
CEE MARKETS: Disappointing industrial output data hit the
Czech crown on Tuesday as it raised the likelihood that the
central bank will intervene to weaken the currency soon to try
and revive the economy.
CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices diverged on
Tuesday with Hungarian day-ahead trading at a premium due to
searing weather that has boosted consumption and cross-border
cuts that have limited imports, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.957 25.956 0 -3.63
vs Dollar 19.507 19.492 -0.08 -2.75
Czech Equities 949.94 949.94 0.2 -8.55
U.S. Equities 15,518.74 15,612.13 -0.6 18.43
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
CONFIDENCE VOTE: A survey by the paper found that 103
deputies in the 200-seat lower chamber would vote against the
cabinet of Jiri Runsok at a confidence vote on Wednesday.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
COMPANIES SCEPTICAL: The Confederation of Industry survey
among its members found that 27 percent of companies see the
economic situation to be worsening while 24 percent see it
improving.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
