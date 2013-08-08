PRAGUE, Aug 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July unemployment data at 0700 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Parliament continues a session. Parties to agree on
date of the next meeting at which they aim to dissolve the
chamber to trigger an early eletion.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Second round of 3.75%/19 and of VAR/23
government bond auctions.
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS============================
CHANCES OF EARLY ELECTION GROW: The new Czech cabinet formed
by allies of leftist President Milos Zeman lost a confidence
vote on Wednesday in a split vote that made it likely the
country will hold an early election before the end of the year,
possibly as soon as October.
Story: Related news:
PRESIDENT ZEMAN: Ultimately Czech President Milos Zeman
couldn't quite beat the parliamentary arithmetic, but he still
emerged on Wednesday with the upper hand over old political
rivals in his remarkable comeback from the wilderness.
Story: Related news:
ZEMAN TO DEALY APPOINTING NEXT PM: Czech President Milos
Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime
minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a
parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu fell on Wednesday, leading
emerging Central Europe's currency losses, after the country's
central bank cut inflation forecasts, indicating more interest
rate cuts may be on the way to aid the struggling economy.
Story: Related news:
BOND SALES: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 4.00 billion
crowns ($205.02 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the first, competitive round of
bidding.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Cross-border transmission capacity cuts that
limited supply and hot weather that fuelled demand drove Slovak
and Hungarian day-ahead power prices up above those of other
countries in the region on Wednesday, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.898 25.932 0.13 -3.39
vs Dollar 19.425 19.445 0.1 -2.32
Czech Equities 955.51 955.51 0.59 -8.01
U.S. Equities 15,470.67 15,518.74 -0.31 18.06
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
NEXT PM: President Milos Zeman said he would require 101
notarised signatures of parliament deputies submitted to him by
the person who wants to be given the second chance to form a
government, if Rusnok's cabinet loses the confidence vote on
Wednesday. (But parties are now likely to agree on an early
election. )
Zeman also said that after an election, he would appoint as
the next PM a representative (not necessarily a leader) of the
winning party. He told the paper it would be a representative
recommended by the party.
Pravo, page 3
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)