PRAGUE, Aug 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July inflation data at 0700 GMT
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the August 1 Czech central bank
(CNB)governing board meeting at 0700 GMT.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 1000 GMT
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
PARLIAMENT TO DISSOLVE ITSELF NEXT WEEK: Czech political
parties neared agreement on Thursday on holding an early
election to end a stand-off with the president that has crippled
policymaking for nearly two months as the economy struggles to
recover from recession.
NETIA EYEING GTS: Polish telecoms group Netia is
interested in taking over Poland-based GTS Central Europe to add
to its recent acquisitions of local rivals, its chief executive
said.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed on
Thursday, supported by better sentiment in global markets, with
the crown holding steady in the face of latest Czech political
ructions and the forint also rising despite weak bond auctions.
TOP-UP AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 489.9
million crowns ($25.16 million) worth of variable-rate
government bonds due 2023 in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction
*For Story on 3.75/20 paper:
CEE POWER: Cooler weather forecast for the Czech Republic
that will ease demand pressured day ahead prices on Thursday
while continued hot weather elsewhere in the region drove
Hungarian and Slovak spot prices higher, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.797 25.831 0.13 -2.99
vs Dollar 19.278 19.285 0.04 -1.54
Czech Equities 970.94 970.94 1.61 -6.52
U.S. Equities 15,498.32 15,470.67 0.18 18.27
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
PARLIAMENT: President Milos Zeman Chief of Staff Vratislav
Mynar said he did not expect Zeman to delay the formal move of
dissolving the parliament, once the lower chamber approves its
dissolution to trigger an early election.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
