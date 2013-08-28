PRAGUE, Aug 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 0700 GMT www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ RATING: Moody's Czech Republic's and Poland's rating gap with Latin American peers is due to institutional premium. Story: [ID:nWLB004QP ] Related news: SYRIA UNCERTAINTY HITS EM: Emerging currency losses deepened on Tuesday, pushing Turkey's lira to a fresh record low against the dollar as fears of Western military action against Syria added to the flight from riskier assets. Story: Related news: CEE CURRENCIES: Hungary's forint eased on Tuesday as the central bank cut interest rates by 20 basis points, while concerns over the conflict in Syria hit investor appetite for riskier assets, pushing other currencies down. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power rose on Tuesday, lifted by forecasts for less wind generation in the region and stable consumption, traders said. Story: Related news: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== TELECOM DEAL: Investment group Mid Europa Partners is selling a 39.2 percent stake in T-Mobile Czech Republic, a unit of Germany's T-Mobile, the web site reported citing two unnamed sources from financial markets. The value of the stake could be around 15 billion crowns ($781.18 million), the web site said, citing brokerage Cyrrus telecoms analyst Tomas Mencik. Www.tyden.cz NEW VIRTUAL OPERATOR: Centropol, which sells electricity and natural gas, will launch a virtual mobile operator in the Vodafone network to retain its current energy clients. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2018 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)