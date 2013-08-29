PRAGUE, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release
first half results.
==========================MORNING NEWS=========================
PEGAS RESTARTS EGYPT PLANT: Czech synthetic textiles maker
Pegas Nonwovens said core profit growth this year was
likely to be at the lower end of its expectations due to rising
polymer prices and instability in Egypt, where it is testing a
new production line.
FORTUNA EARNINGS: Czech betting firm Fortuna Entertainment
Group posted a 34.5 percent jump in net profit for the
first half of 2013 thanks to a rise in amounts staked and a
lower loss on its lottery business, just missing expectations
for a 37 percent rise.
============================NEWS=============================
CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies eased on
Wednesday on heightened probability of a Western strike against
Syria with the zloty leading regional losses amid policymaker
comments on a cut in interest rates.
CEE POWER: Central European power spot prices advanced on
Wednesday, but gains were capped by forecasts of steady
consumption and a rise in solar supply in the region, traders
said.
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CZECH VIEW ON SYRIA: The foreign ministry said the Czech
Republic continues to believe the only solution to the internal
conflict in Syria is a diplomatic and peaceful one.
Pravo, page 12
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)