PRAGUE, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July money supply data at 0800 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================NEWS=============================
TELECOM DEAL: The Czech units of Telefonica and T-Mobile
have launched talks on consolidation of their second and third
generation mobile phone networks across the Czech Republic,
Telefonica said.
Story: Related news:
EVRAZ TO SELL ASSETS: Shares in Russia's largest steelmaker
Evraz were trading up 6 percent on Thursday after the
firm's chief executive Alexander Frolov said it may pay a
dividend after the sale of its South African and Czech assets.
Story: Related news:
CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies were stable on
Thursday, with investors taking a breather following the recent
falls, but the region will likely remain under pressure for
several weeks to come.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on
Thursday on expectations for an increase in renewable power
supply and reduced consumption heading into the weekend, traders
said.
Story: Related news:
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
STEELMAKER'S SALE: The chief of Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a
unit of Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz, said the
company had several potential buyers of the Czech unit but
refused to name them. The paper said there was speculation of a
strong Ukrainian buyer and three Czech businessmen -- Martin
Ulcak, Zdenek Trojek and Vladimir Bail.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
NWR'S WOES: Jan Fabian, the general director at coal miner
OKD, a unit of NWR, said its Paskov mine loses 1.5
billion crowns per year with coking coal price of 92 euros per
tonne.
He said nobody wants to buy the Paskov mine even for 1 crown
and the company is in talks on aid with the government.
Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said OKD is a private company and
the government cannot deal with its problems.
Fabian also said the coal miner is doing all it can to
survive with its current cash reserves of 176 million euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20, 21, 22
ORCO: Ocro Property Group reported first half net
profit of 7 million euros, compared to a 9 million euro loss in
the same period last year.
Revenues rose by 15 percent year on year to 71 million
euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 24
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)