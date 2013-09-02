PRAGUE, Sept 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August due out at 0730 GMT End-August budget balance data (1200 GMT) Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================= C.BANKER CALLS FOR FURTHER LOOSENING: There are no inflationary pressures in the Czech economy and a further relaxation of monetary conditions is needed, a central bank board member was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 5.1 percent year-on-year at the end of July, after a 4.3 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed. Story: Related news: CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies were broadly flat on Friday with investors on the sidelines awaiting developments in the Middle East with U.S. military action against Syria still a possibility and with local data having little impact on the region's units. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European electricity for the next working day fell sharply on Friday due to forecasts for a jump in renewable supply while the Czech discount to Hungary widened, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.705 25.765 0.23 -2.62 vs Dollar 19.441 19.526 0.44 -2.4 Czech Equities 945.21 945.21 -0.54 -9 U.S. Equities 14,810.31 14,840.95 -0.21 13.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECH IPO IN LONDON: There is speculation that an initial public offering (IPO) of a large Czech company should take place on the London Stock Exchange soon, the paper says, citing web site Business New Europe (BNE). BNE says there are three possibilities: anti-virus programme producer Avast Software, PPF Group's consumer finance provider Home Credit, or bank CSOB, majority owned by KBC. E15, page 1 2014 BUDGET: The 2014 budget draft prepared by Finance Minister Jan Fischer and obtained by the newspaper projects the central state budget deficit at 110 billion crowns ($5.63 billion), just above the 105 planned by the fallen cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Necas. Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5491 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)