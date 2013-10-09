PRAGUE, Oct 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
***For a POLL on upcoming data releases: ******
September inflation data at 0700 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 0700
GMT(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 and 1.50%/19
government bond auctions.
Related news:
============================NEWS==============================
STOCK SPIRITS IPO: Stock Spirits is offering to sell shares
at between 210 pence and 260 pence each in its London listing,
two sources close to the deal said, valuing the vodka maker at
as much as 520 million pounds ($836 million).
Story: Related news:
ARCELORMITTAL INVESTMENT: The Czech unit of the world's top
steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, will invest 1 billion
crowns ($53.2 million) in continuous-casting equipment, a move
expected to open new markets for it outside highly-competitive
Europe, its chief was quoted as saying.
Story: Related news:
JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP: The Czech unemployment rate rose to
7.6 percent of the workforce in September, the Labour Ministry
said on Tuesday, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters
poll .
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a four-month high against
the euro on Tuesday on increasingly clear signs of an economic
recovery, keeping alive the threat of central bank intervention.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher wind generation weighed down
Czech and Slovak day-ahead power on Tuesday but limited supplies
helped drive Hungarian spot prices higher, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.474 25.505 0.12 -1.7
vs Dollar 18.804 18.748 -0.3 0.95
Czech Equities 962.24 962.24 -0.13 -7.36
U.S. Equities 14,776.53 14,936.24 -1.07 12.76
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
BUDWEISER: The Italian Supreme Court ruled in favour of
Czech brewery Budejovicky Budvar in a dispute with
Anheuser-Busch InBev over the right to use the
Budweiser brand name in the south European country.
Pravo, page 15
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)