STOCK SPIRITS IPO: Stock Spirits is offering to sell shares at between 210 pence and 260 pence each in its London listing, two sources close to the deal said, valuing the vodka maker at as much as 520 million pounds ($836 million).

ARCELORMITTAL INVESTMENT: The Czech unit of the world's top steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, will invest 1 billion crowns ($53.2 million) in continuous-casting equipment, a move expected to open new markets for it outside highly-competitive Europe, its chief was quoted as saying.

JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP: The Czech unemployment rate rose to 7.6 percent of the workforce in September, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a four-month high against the euro on Tuesday on increasingly clear signs of an economic recovery, keeping alive the threat of central bank intervention.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher wind generation weighed down Czech and Slovak day-ahead power on Tuesday but limited supplies helped drive Hungarian spot prices higher, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.474 25.505 0.12 -1.7
vs Dollar 18.804 18.748 -0.3 0.95
Czech Equities 962.24 962.24 -0.13 -7.36
U.S. Equities 14,776.53 14,936.24 -1.07 12.76

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
BUDWEISER: The Italian Supreme Court ruled in favour of Czech brewery Budejovicky Budvar in a dispute with Anheuser-Busch InBev over the right to use the Budweiser brand name in the south European country. Pravo, page 15