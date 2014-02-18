PRAGUE, Feb 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session. Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's new centre-left government to face a parliamentary vote of confidence. The vote must take place within a month of taking office and the three-party ruling coalition is expected to win the vote without problems. Related news: ===========================NEWS============================== BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to offer 8 billion to 16 billion crowns ($798.97 million) worth of domestic government bonds in two primary auctions taking place in March. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Romania sold all the bonds it offered at an auction on Monday, less than a week after rejecting bids at another sale because yields were too high following last month's rout in emerging markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for warmer temperatures and steady solar power supply offset a drop in wind power generation in the region, driving Central European spot power prices lower on Monday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.364 27.379 0.05 -0.12 vs Dollar 19.956 19.977 0.11 -0.45 Czech Equities 1,033.3 1,033.3 0.6 4.48 U.S. Equities 16,154.39 16,027.59 0.79 -2.55 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto aims to keep its domestic market share above 30 percent, new country boss Lubos Vlcek said. He wants to win more individual clients, supplementing Skoda's strength among corporate clients. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 LOANS: Lending in the Czech Republic rose 6.6 percent to 2.5 trillion crowns in 2013, according to the country's Banking Association. It was the fastest growth since 2009. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 TEMELIN: President Milos Zeman would welcome the return of Areva to the CEZ tender to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant. The French group was disqualified for failing to meet some requirements but has appealed the decision. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.0259 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)