PRAGUE, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release FY 2013 results on www.cez.cz. News conference at 0900 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Second auction round of 3.85%/21 and 2.50%/28 government bonds.

CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported fourth-quarter net profit lower than expected and said weak power prices would push it into a fifth straight year of declining earnings in 2014.

TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic reported an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations for a decline after booking a one-off gain from compensation received on the basis of a network-sharing agreement. Telefonica Czech Republic said its board would propose to pay shareholders 18-30 crown remuneration for 2013, depending on a legal analysis of a new corporate law that the company first needed to clarify with authorities.

UKRAINE: Foreign ministers from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary will travel to Ukraine on Friday to meet representatives of a new government expected to be appointed on Thursday, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

BONDS: The Czech Republic could look at issuing a new euro-denominated bond in the second quarter or later this year, Deputy Finance Minister Jan Gregor said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets fell on Wednesday as Ukraine struggled to resolve its crisis and the break-up of Romania's government raised concern about reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund.

CEE POWER: Day-ahead power prices in central Europe edged up on Wednesday following a rebound in Germany, where wind power generation remains low, making room for exports from the Czech Republic and Poland and buoying up prices, traders said.

AMAZON: Brno city councillors approved an addendum to the contractor of CTP, the developer behind a new Amazon distribution center. The project, which would create thousands of jobs but had been in doubt, is likely to go ahead. The city's full assembly must still vote on the matter. Pravo, page 5

EURO: President Milos Zeman, speaking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, said a five year timeframe for euro adoption would be realistic. Pravo, page 10