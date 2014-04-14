PRAGUE, April 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in May.
===========================NEWS================================
OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly faster than
expected in 2014, recovering from a contraction last year, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday, in a quarterly update of its
macroeconomic forecasts.
DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
stayed at 1.683 trillion crowns ($85.11 billion) at the end of
March, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a 22.1
billion crown ($1.12 billion) surplus in February due to a
surplus in the balance of goods and services, central bank data
showed on Friday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell on
Friday, succumbing to a global bout of profit taking, with the
forint lagging after Hungarian inflation data fuelled
expectations of an interest rate cut.
CEE POWER: Healthy renewable levels pushed Czech power for
the next working day lower on Friday but Hungarian prompt prices
rose due to limited hydro supply from the Balkans, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.426 27.435 0.03 -0.34
vs Dollar 19.815 19.78 -0.18 0.26
Czech Equities 992.69 992.69 -1.23 0.37
U.S. Equities 16,026.75 16,170.22 -0.89 -3.32
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
TELEFONICA: Jiri Dvorjancasky, who helped launched
Telefonica Czech Republic's unlimited calling programs
last year, has left the company as part of changes after
investment group PPF took over.
Tomas Budnik, who worked for PPF's mobile unit, is now head
of IT and the newspaper said speculation has him eventually
becoming CEO of the group.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CEZ: CEZ's supervisory board Vice-Chairman Vaclav
Paces said he believed the government would eventually return to
the idea of a contract for difference to guarantee expanding the
Temelin nuclear power station. The new centre-left cabinet's
refusal to back the scheme was a reason CEZ cancelled the tender
to expand Temelin last week.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page B2
TATRY RESORTS: Shareholders at a general meeting of Tatry
Mountain Resorts decided not to pay a dividend from
2013 profits.
E15, page 11
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
