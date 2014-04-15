PRAGUE, April 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================NEWS================================
NUCLEAR: The Czech Republic wants to continue expanding
nuclear energy capacity despite cancelling a tender to build two
new units and believes the European Union should be more
supportive of atomic power, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on
Monday.
Story: Related news:
REFINERIES: Polish oil firm PKN Orlen PKN.WA is in talks to
buy Italian firm Eni's ENI.MI stake in the Czech Republic's sole
refiner, the Czech industry minister said, a step that could
lead to more investment and help secure its future.
Story: Related news:
INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank will probably keep its
commitment to keep the crown exchange rate weak in place longer
than until beginning of the next year, the bank's board member
said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
MINING: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to make changes to
the fee system for miners of brown coal and other commodities to
boost budget revenue, it said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European financial assets were pulled
down by tension in Ukraine on Monday, although demand for the
region's assets kept the declines modest.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power rose on Monday
with import capacity cuts in the region limiting supplies
flowing south, boosting Hungarian and Slovak spot prices above
those of the Czech Republic, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.455 27.448 -0.03 -0.45
vs Dollar 19.858 19.869 0.06 0.04
Czech Equities 993.95 993.95 0.13 0.5
U.S. Equities 16,173.24 16,026.75 0.91 -2.43
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
CZECH ON-LINE COMPANIES JOIN COMPLAINT AGAINST GOOGLE
Czech on-line companies will join a European Commission
probe into Google's search which they claim favors its
own services, especially price comparing aggregators.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
