PRAGUE, April 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

===========================EVENTS==============================
KUTNA HORA - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
PRAGUE - The second day of meeting of Eastern Partnership countries (www.easternpartnership.cz).
PRAGUE - Conference "Eastern Partnership Five Years on: Time for a New Strategy?".
PRAGUE - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) - deadline for subscription for a fully-backstopped $341.8 million rights offering.

===========================NEWS================================
PIPELINES: The Czech government should not cede control of its strategic oil and oil product pipelines to the private sector, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil company Unipetrol swung to its first quarterly profit since 2012, beating market expectations with the help of a one-off goodwill item.

SANCTIONS: The Czech Republic and Slovakia are sceptical about imposing broad-based sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine because it could damage economic growth in Europe, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.

INTERVENTIONS: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Thursday that he would not favour abandoning currency intervention aimed at weakening the crown until it was clear that interest rates were headed higher.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds surged on Thursday after the central bank said it would block foreign banks from using its main tool for managing market liquidity.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.426 27.423 -0.01 -0.34
vs Dollar 19.824 19.882 0.29 0.21
Czech Equities 1,002.04 1,002.04 -0.57 1.31
U.S. Equities 16,501.65 16,501.65 0 -0.45

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
EXIM TOURS REPORTS DROP IN PROFIT DUE TO EGYPT, WEAKER CROWN
The biggest Czech travel agency, Exim Tours, reported a drop of net profit in 2013 to 143 million crowns ($7.20 million) from 189 million in 2012. The main factors were the crisis in Egypt and weakening of the crown. The operator also posted record revenues of 3.7 billion crowns and number of clients grew to 268 thousand.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

($1 = 19.8542 Czech Crowns)