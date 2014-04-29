PRAGUE, April 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament opens a regular
plenary session (until May 9).
Related news:
===========================NEWS================================
NWR: The Czech government has approved a deal allowing New
World Resources NWRR.L to continue operating its loss-making
Paskov hard coal mine to end-2017, Industry Minister Jan Mladek
said, which would preserve 1,800 jobs.
Story: Related news:
UKRAINE GAS: Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday
that allows the European Union to send a limited amount of gas
to Ukraine, but providing Kiev with less than it hoped for to
cushion the blow should Russia turn off the taps.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Slovenian stocks and bonds plunged on Monday
after Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek lost the leadership of the
ruling party in a weekend vote, casting doubt over her
government's survival.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power
prices fell on Monday as renewables generation in the region
remained steady and two Hungarian nuclear reactors returned to
the grid after an unplanned outage, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.413 27.437 0.09 -0.3
vs Dollar 19.751 19.785 0.17 0.58
Czech Equities 996.19 996.19 0.35 0.72
U.S. Equities 16,448.74 16,361.46 0.53 -0.77
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)