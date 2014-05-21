PRAGUE, May 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================NEWS================================
TELEFONICA CR: The Czech central bank approved investment
group PPF's mandatory buyout offer price for shares of
Telefonica Czech Republic, it said in a document
posted on its website.
BANKS: Bank lending in the Czech Republic grew by 4.6
percent year-on-year in the first quarter, led by households and
financial institutions, the Czech Banking Association (CBA) said
on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: The Serbian dinar and Croatian kuna weakened on
Tuesday amid fears the cost of cleaning up after devastating
floods in the Balkans would weigh on their already-strained
public finances.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher renewables output pushed
central European day ahead power lower on Tuesday, though power
plant outages in Serbia helped to keep Hungarian prices at a
regional premium, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.465 27.473 0.03 -0.49
vs Dollar 20.021 20.036 0.07 -0.78
Czech Equities 989.66 989.66 0.41 0.06
U.S. Equities 16,374.31 16,511.86 -0.83 -1.22
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
TELEFONICA CR: Slovak firm Bell Trade has increased a claim
for damages against Telefonica Czech Republic to 9.7
billion Czech crowns, stemming from a lawsuit dating back to
2002, the newspaper reported. Telefonica does not recognise the
claims, its spokesman told the newspaper, adding no contract
with the concerned party was closed.
E15, page 1
