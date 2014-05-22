PRAGUE, May 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ TELEFONICA CR: Investment group PPF said on Wednesday the bid price for a buyout offer of minority shareholders of Telefonica Czech Republic was set at 295.15 crowns per share. Story: Related news: ENERGY: The Czech Republic opposes a Polish proposal to create a single body to buy gas for the European Union but could support private groups voluntarily joining up for purchases, according to a position document approved by the government on Wednesday. Story: Related news: TAX: The Czech centre-left government approved a rise in excise taxes on tobacco products to reflect a weaker crown currency, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: BONDS: Demand for Czech retail bonds in the semi-annual spring issue will likely be in the single billions of crowns, lower than in the past, Deputy Finance Minister Jan Gregor said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: HOME CREDIT: Consumer lender Home Credit B.V. has no plan to sell its operations in Russia, it said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Currencies firmed and government bonds rebounded in Central Europe on Wednesday on expectations the European Central Bank may cut its deposit rate below zero next month. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power slipped on Wednesday due to high levels of solar production in the region, which are expected to pressure prices for the rest of the week, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.456 27.453 -0.01 -0.45 vs Dollar 20.089 20.092 0.01 -1.12 Czech Equities 986 986 -0.37 -0.31 U.S. Equities 16,533.06 16,374.31 0.97 -0.26 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FUND: Hartenberg Holding, which invests Finance Minister Andrej Babis's personal wealth, acquired stakes in two Slovak pharmaceutical firms. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ: The lower house's economics committee recommended not to change majority state-owned utility CEZ's dividend policy of paying out 50-60 percent of net profit, saying a change could threaten the group's economic stability and investments. Finance Minister Andrej Babis had said in a newspaper interview this year that CEZ could pay out up to 100 percent of profit. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 EXPORT BANK: Industry Minister Jan Mladek called for the resignation of the head of the Czech Export Bank after he proposed the idea of a bad bank for the state lender in a newspaper interview. E15, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)