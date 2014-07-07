PRAGUE, July 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== May foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. May industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CENTRAL BANK: Czech central bank board agreed at its June meeting that new information from the domestic economy presented a slightly downward risk to the bank's inflation forecast, minutes from the meeting showed on Friday. Story: Related news: CAR REGISTRATIONS: Czech passenger car registrations rose by 16.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2014 to 94,058 cars, the country's car importers' association said on Friday. Story: Related news: WIMBLEDON: Her nearest and dearest thought she was "too nice to play tennis" but Petra Kvitova proved that when she walks out on court, she is "not that nice" as she handed Eugenie Bouchard a right royal thumping in the Wimbledon final. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Sinking bank shares knocked Central European stock indices lower on Friday as a profit warning from regional player Erste ERST.VI increased worries over banking health in parts of the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day climbed on Friday due to forecasts for less renewable supply in the region and increasing demand at the start of the work week, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.427 27.415 -0.04 -0.35 vs Dollar 20.201 20.103 -0.49 -1.69 Czech Equities 958.63 958.63 -3.89 -3.07 U.S. Equities 17,068.26 16,976.24 0.54 2.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PPF BOUGHT BACK 7.2 PERCENT SHARES OF O2 CR MOBILE OPERATOR Financial group PPF announced in an ad that it bought back 7.16 percent of O2 Czech Republic (formerly Telefonica Czech Republic), acquiring 7.28 percent of voting rights. PPF acquired a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic in January and launched a buyout offer at a price of 295.15 crowns per share in May, which expired last week. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)