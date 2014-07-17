PRAGUE, July 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues with an
extraordinary session.
===========================NEWS================================
FORTUNA BUYS TERMINALS: Czech Fortuna Entertainment Group
(FEG) has completed the acquisition of Intralot Czech,
the betting and lottery company. Intralot owns 2,500 lottery
terminals for numerical games and instant lotteries and it was
acquired by Fortuna Game, a subsidiary of Fortuna.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed on Wednesday in the wake of
data showing an uptick in Polish inflation, which has cooled
expectations for interest rate cuts to avert the threat of
deflation.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for strong solar output and the
expected return of a nuclear reactor to service increased supply
and drove down Czech and Slovak day-ahead power prices on
Wednesday, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.449 27.435 -0.05 -0.43
vs Dollar 20.269 20.281 0.06 -2.03
Czech Equities 962.05 962.05 0.2 -2.73
U.S. Equities 17,138.2 17,060.68 0.45 3.39
EU COMMISSIONER: Vera Jourova, the regional development
minister from the ANO party, is a leading candidate to become
the country's EU commissioner. The ruling three- party coalition
has been in a deep row over who should be nominated.
NUCLEAR POWER: It seems likely that the country will build
one new nuclear power unit at the Temelin plant and one at the
Dukovany station. The government has been evaluating its nuclear
power strategy since CEZ cancelled a tender earlier
this year to build two new units at the Temelin plant due to low
electricity prices.
It is not clear whether the new units will be built by CEZ
or a state company.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
FILIBUSTER IN PARLIAMENT: The centre-right opposition said
it would try to block indefinitely a civil service bill unless
its conditions to water down changes to public administration
are met.
Pravo, page 1
INVESTMENT PROJECTS TO CREATE 14,000 JOBS: Investment
projects that won state aid in the first half should create
14,000 jobs.
Pravo, page 19
