PRAGUE, Nov 19

PPF: Czech investment group PPF said on Wednesday it was offering retail investors in O2 Czech Republic the chance to sell up to 200 shares to it for the price it bought back shares earlier this year.

O2: O2 Czech Republic said on Wednesday its board had approved entering into a short-term loan agreement for up to 4 billion crowns ($181.04 million) with Czech lender Komercni Banka.

DUKOVANY: CEZ said on Tuesday units 3 and 4 at the Dukovany nuclear power station were in startup mode after the Czech electric utility completed an unplanned repair.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed a touch on Tuesday on increased risk-taking in global markets, with Romania's leu cautiously joining in after a shock presidential election result failed to unnerve investors.

CEE POWER: Colder weather and falling renewable supply in the region lifted Central European day ahead power on Tuesday with Czech and Slovak prompt prices hitting a week high, traders said.

CARS: Car production is heading to a new record, with output up 12 percent to 1.047 million vehicles in the January-October period, according to the country's main car association. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14