CROWN: The Czech central bank will most likely not change
its intervention level for the crown's exchange rate of around
27 per euro EURCZK= unless there is a sharp change in the
economic situation, Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper
interview.
BUDGET: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday
he would like to narrow the 2015 central state budget deficit
significantly below the planned 100 billion crowns ($4.51
billion).
CEE MARKETS: The forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday
after the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged but also
left intact expectations that it may resume cutting rates next
year.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern Europe spot power prices
diverged on Tuesday as more expected wind power sent Czech and
Slovak spot lower and tight supply and colder weather forecasts
supported Hungarian and Romanian equivalents, traders said.
CARS: Hyundai Motor plans to raise its
production in the Czech Republic 350,000 cars a year from the
current capacity of 300,000. The carmaker has obtained all
neccesary permits from the authorities.
E15, page 1
