PRAGUE, Dec 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ TAX: The Czech finance ministry wants to sharply raise taxes on betting companies from 2016 to almost double the amount it collects from the industry, officials said on Friday. Story: Related news: AIRLINES: The European Commission approved on Friday the proposed acquisition of Czech national carrier Ceske Aerolinie (CSA) by Travel Service and Cesky Aeroholding (CAH). Story: Related news: SLOVENIA: Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko said on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its mineral water bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker Kofola. Story: Related news: EUSTREAM: Technical problems have caused a delay of testing operations at a new gas pipeline connecting Slovakia and Hungary, the Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said on Friday. Story: Related news: REFINERY: The Czech anti-monopoly office said on Friday it had approved Unipetrol's acquisition of a 32.4 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska from Italy's ENI to give it full control of the refinery. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit a 15-month low on Friday and Hungary's forint fell to a three-month trough, dragged down by rumblings in Russian financial markets and rising chances of rate cuts. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Strong winds and lower demand ahead of the Christmas holiday slashed Czech and Slovak prompt power prices on Friday, while Hungary and Romania remained at a regional premium, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.579 27.604 0.09 -0.9 vs Dollar 22.499 22.472 -0.12 -13.25 Czech Equities 944.56 944.56 -0.7 -4.5 U.S. Equities 17,804.8 17,778.15 0.15 7.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BANKS: Czech banks' total net profit fell by 360 million crowns to 50.28 billion crowns in the first nine months of the year, according to central bank data. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 HEALTHCARE: Czech businessman Tomas Chrenek has bought the remaining 25 percent in healthcare holding Agel from Martin Polach, the magazine reported without citing sources. Chrenek is now the sole owner of the group. Tyden.cz Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.