PRAGUE, Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== November current account balance data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank has no reason to adjust its ceiling for the crown currency exchange rate to a weaker level from 27 per euro, board member Jiri Rusnok said in an interview with a news website published on Monday. Story: Related news: EPH: Germany's largest utility E.ON AG has agreed to sell its Italian gas- and coal-fired power plants to Czech energy company EPH, ridding itself of unwanted assets from an acquisition spree in 2007. Story: Related news: ECB: The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to launch quantitative easing if needed, but it is too early to say what exactly this policy would consist of, governing council member Jozef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday. Story: Related news: PUTIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to join world leaders gathering at the site of the Auschwitz death camp this month because distrust caused by the conflict in Ukraine has cast a pall on arrangements to commemorate the Holocaust. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown EURCZK= fell to its weakest level against the euro since early 2009 on Monday, after weak retail sales data reinforced expectations the Czech central bank would loosen policy further. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day ahead power rose on higher demand on Monday, though strong wind generation kept a lid on spot prices in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 28.32 28.239 -0.29 -2.42 vs Dollar 23.932 23.903 -0.12 -4.82 Czech Equities 946.46 946.46 0.01 -0.03 U.S. Equities 17,640.84 17,737.37 -0.54 -1.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BUDVAR: The state-owned Budvar brewery raised its production to a record 1.46 million hectolitres in 2013 and it increased its sales by 2.5 percent. Budvar has been fighting for the Budweiser trademark with Anheuser-Busch InBev. Pravo, page 13 REAL ESTATE: Sales of housing units in the capital Prague grew to a record 5,950 in 2013, surpassing the result of the pre-crisis year of 2007. One sixth of those were sold to foreigners, a survey conducted by the paper showed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 SKI: Czech ski manufacturer Sporten has filed an offer to take over Slovenia's Elan, the former company's CEO Jan Hudak told the paper. Elan, once used by World Cup winners and the pioneer of carving skis, is several times bigger than Sporten. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)