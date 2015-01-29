PRAGUE, Jan 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
DEPUTY FINMIN ON C.BANK: It would "absurd" for the Czech
central bank (CNB) to intervene to weaken the crown currency
further to fight deflationary pressures, Deputy Finance Minister
Martin Pros said on Thursday.
C.BANKER: The Czech central bank's exit from its exchange
rate control regime may shift to a later date, depending on a
new quarterly inflation forecast due to be presented next week,
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Wednesday.
GAZPROM: Gazprom has put an expansion of its Nord
Stream gas pipeline on hold, rowing back for the second time in
two months on plans to extend its European network as relations
between Russia and the West fester over Ukraine.
CEE MARKETS: Getin Noble led a surge of Polish bank
stocks on Wednesday after the government said it would not force
lenders to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into
zlotys.
CEE POWER: High wind levels propped up Czech and Slovak day
ahead power on Wednesday while declining renewable supply and
cold weather drove Hungarian and Romanian spot prices higher,
traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.733 27.823 0.32 -0.29
vs Dollar 24.545 24.515 -0.12 -7.5
Czech Equities 956.5 956.5 -1.48 1.03
U.S. Equities 17,191.37 17,387.21 -1.13 -3.54
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
O2: Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic submitted a
bid for an 11.65 percent stake in IT infrastructure firm
CD-Telematika, majority owned by Czech Railways.
Pravo, page 19
UNIPETROL: Unipetrol is considering selling its
unit Petrotrans, a road transporter of fuels, the newspaper
reported, citing unnamed sources. Unipetrol had no comment.
Lidove Noviny, page 16
MORTGAGE MARKET: Hypotecni Banka, a unit of KBC's
CSOB bank, was the leader in mortgage lending last year with a
29 percent market share, followed by Erste Bank's
Ceska Sporitelna unit, which had a nearly 25 percent share.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
