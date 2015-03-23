PRAGUE, March 23 Here are news stories, press
SOLAR: Electrical grids in Europe succeeded in managing the
unprecedented disruption to solar power from Friday's 2-1/2-hour
eclipse that brought sudden, massive drops in supply.
CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has financial
resources for acquiring both Enel's stake in Slovak
utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall's German
assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated slightly
by Friday afternoon, with the forint also giving up early gains
fuelled by hopes that Standard & Poor's could upgrade Hungary's
credit rating in a review to be published later in the day.
CEE POWER: Central and southeast European power prices fell
on Friday on forecasts for increased renewable output and warmer
temperatures which were expected to lessen demand, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.416 27.498 0.3 0.85
vs Dollar 25.43 25.461 0.12 -11.38
Czech Equities 1,044.9 1,044.9 0.23 10.37
U.S. Equities 18,127.65 17,959.03 0.94 1.71
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
TPCA: Workers at TPCA car factory declared a strike alert in
an attempt to get 1,340 crowns ($53) monthly wage raise instead
of 500 crowns offered by the management of Japan's Toyota
and France's Peugeot joint plant.
Pravo, page 3
