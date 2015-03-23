PRAGUE, March 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ SOLAR: Electrical grids in Europe succeeded in managing the unprecedented disruption to solar power from Friday's 2-1/2-hour eclipse that brought sudden, massive drops in supply. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has financial resources for acquiring both Enel's stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall's German assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated slightly by Friday afternoon, with the forint also giving up early gains fuelled by hopes that Standard & Poor's could upgrade Hungary's credit rating in a review to be published later in the day. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeast European power prices fell on Friday on forecasts for increased renewable output and warmer temperatures which were expected to lessen demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.416 27.498 0.3 0.85 vs Dollar 25.43 25.461 0.12 -11.38 Czech Equities 1,044.9 1,044.9 0.23 10.37 U.S. Equities 18,127.65 17,959.03 0.94 1.71 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TPCA: Workers at TPCA car factory declared a strike alert in an attempt to get 1,340 crowns ($53) monthly wage raise instead of 500 crowns offered by the management of Japan's Toyota and France's Peugeot joint plant. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.3880 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)