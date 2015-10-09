PRAGUE, Oct 9 - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September inflation data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament session continues. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics. News conference at 1130 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank can keep its weak crown policy for as long as necessary and has shown it is serious about holding that commitment until at least the second half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bond yields dropped on Thursday after reports showed German exports declined and Hungarian consumer prices fell further. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Polish day-ahead prices fell on Thursday as heating plants geared up for the winter season, while forecasts for lower wind and solar output pushed Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.12 27.393 1 1.92 vs Dollar 24.03 25.567 6.01 -5.25 Czech Equities 970.61 970.61 -0.7 2.52 U.S. Equities 17,050.75 16,912.29 0.82 -4.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ VOLKSWAGEN: There is apparently no reason for compensations by Volkswagen to its Czech customers in the case of emmissions riging, Czech Transportation Minister Dan Tok said. "I think Volkswagen has not broken any of our laws and therefore there is no reason to talk about compensations," Tok told the paper in an interview. Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)