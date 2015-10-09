PRAGUE, Oct 9 - Here are news stories, press reports and
events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on
Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September inflation data at 0700 GMT
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament session continues.
PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his
Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics. News conference at 1130
GMT.
===========================NEWS================================
INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank can keep its weak
crown policy for as long as necessary and has shown it is
serious about holding that commitment until at least the second
half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said
on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bond yields
dropped on Thursday after reports showed German exports declined
and Hungarian consumer prices fell further.
CEE POWER: Czech and Polish day-ahead prices fell on
Thursday as heating plants geared up for the winter season,
while forecasts for lower wind and solar output pushed Slovak,
Hungarian and Romanian prices higher, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.12 27.393 1 1.92
vs Dollar 24.03 25.567 6.01 -5.25
Czech Equities 970.61 970.61 -0.7 2.52
U.S. Equities 17,050.75 16,912.29 0.82 -4.33
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
VOLKSWAGEN: There is apparently no reason for compensations
by Volkswagen to its Czech customers in the case of
emmissions riging, Czech Transportation Minister Dan Tok said.
"I think Volkswagen has not broken any of our laws and
therefore there is no reason to talk about compensations," Tok
told the paper in an interview.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
