PRAGUE, Oct 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his
Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. News conference at 1700 GMT.
Related news:
===========================NEWS================================
SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto
posted a 2.1 percent drop in September deliveries, shipping
93,600 cars as sales in China, Russia and eastern Europe fell,
the company said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
NWR: New World Resources said Q3 coking
coal sales reached 1.075 million tonnes, at an average price of
90 euros/tonne, versus 1.081 million tonnes sold in Q2 at an
average price of 95 euros/tonne.
Story: Related news:
CEZ: Shares in utility CEZ hit a three-week high,
rebounding after sitting around a two-year low this month.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed slightly on Monday as Poland's
healthy economic growth outlook offset policy uncertainties over
looming elections, while most Central European assets moved
little.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech and Romanian spot prices jumped on Monday
on forecasts for colder weather and lower renewable power
generation while Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead power eased but
remained at a premium in the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.107 27.087 -0.07 1.97
vs Dollar 23.799 23.82 0.09 -4.24
Czech Equities 989.25 989.25 0.82 4.49
U.S. Equities 17,131.86 17,084.49 0.28 -3.88
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
REAL ESTATE: Top developers sold 1,700 new apartments in the
third quarter, up 21.4 percent year-on-year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)