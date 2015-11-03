PRAGUE, Nov 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech Banking Association (CBA) to hold a news conference on its macroeconomic outlook (0900 GMT). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ EPH: Czech privately-held energy investment group EPH said H1 EBITDA was up 21.8 percent year/year to EUR 832 million. Story: Related news: KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola reported third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 24.87 million zlotys, up from 23.82 million in the same period last year. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit widened to 29.13 billion crown ($1.19 billion) at the end of October, mainly due to a transfer of funds for regional education and investments, Finance Ministry said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE PMI: Manufacturing in Central and eastern Europe kept up a robust pace in October despite China's slowdown and U.S. interest rate worries, data showed on Monday, with a rebound in Poland and strong Czech and Hungarian readings. Story: Related news: * For a TABLE on Czech PMI: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gave up ground on Monday on expectations the region's central banks will keep monetary policy loose. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly fell on Monday on forecasts for an increase in solar generation and above-average temperatures that reduce heating demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.081 27.053 -0.1 2.06 vs Dollar 24.566 24.537 -0.12 -7.59 Czech Equities 986.6 986.6 0.35 4.21 U.S. Equities 17,828.76 17,663.54 0.94 0.03 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ LOAN: Investment group PPF refinanced its loan used for buying a majority stake in O2 Czech Republic from Telefonica in 2014. Through its new unit Cetin it received a 1.18 billion euro ($1.30 billion) syndicated loan from a group of banks. Cetin will pay Pribor plus 0.9-1.15 percentage points and PPF will pay Cetin 0.3 percentage points on top of that. PPF had said in May it would request financial assistance of up to 32.2 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from Cetin, which was spun off from O2 in June. E15, page 8; pvs story: BANKS: Czech banks combined net profit rose nearly 8 percent in the first nine months of 2015 to 53.4 billion crowns, according to preliminary central bank data. Banks look on course to achieve record profit this year, the newspaper said. E15, page 6 TELECOMS: The telecoms regulator will likely launch a tender for remaining LTE frequencies at the start of 2016, with a combined opening price of 800 million crowns. The three existing Czech mobile operators, O2 Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone, won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks in 2013, which raised 8.5 billion crowns for the state budget. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5500 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)