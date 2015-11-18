PRAGUE, Nov 18 - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 8 billion crowns ($317.74 million) worth of domestic government bonds in one primary auction taking place in December, the ministry said. Story: Related news: CETIN: Czech investment group PPF called a general meeting of Cetin for Dec. 3 over its plan to squeeze out minority shareholders in the telecoms infrastructure firm. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint firmed a shade as Hungary's central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected, while a jump by OTP Bank shares boosted the country's main stock index to a 6-month high. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.023 27 -0.09 2.27 vs Dollar 25.375 25.17 -0.81 -11.14 Czech Equities 978.69 978.69 -0.24 3.38 U.S. Equities 17,489.5 17,483.01 0.04 -1.87 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ ARMS: The Czech police have been investigating two French nationals who attempted to smuggle weapons from Slovakia in April, a police spokesman said. No connection to the Paris attacks has been established yet. Lidove Noviny, page 1 SOLAR: A longer delay in the release of the subsidies for solar power plants could bring some of the producers into bankruptcy, which then in turn might put pressure on banks that lent the solar producers billions of crowns, Industry Minister Jan Mladek was quoted as saying. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)