PRAGUE, Nov 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - First auction round of 0.00%/17,
3.75%/20, and VAR/27 government bonds.
Related news:
===========================NEWS================================
C.BANK: The Czech central bank's (CNB) commitment to keep
the crown exchange rate around 27 per euro would protect the
currency from firming that would come in case of further policy
easing by the European Central Bank, monetary department chief
Tomas Holub said on Tuesday.
Story: Related news:
BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry will aim to achieve a
2016 budget deficit "substantially below" the planned 70 billion
crown ($2.76 billion) gap, Minister Andrej Babis said on
Tuesday.
Story: Related news:
CHINA: China on Tuesday proposed setting up a new
multilateral financing institution to support project lending in
central and eastern Europe, as it looks to strengthen its
influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Poland's bluechip stock index fell to
its lowest level since the 2009 global crisis on Tuesday, as
fallout from the previous day's bankruptcy filing by SK Bank
spread to bigger lenders.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Freezing temperatures that have boosted
electricity consumption and a steep decline in wind generation
in the region drove central and southeastern day-ahead power
prices mainly higher on Tuesday, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.021 27.006 -0.06 2.28
vs Dollar 25.31 25.321 0.04 -10.85
Czech Equities 983.1 983.1 -1.65 3.84
U.S. Equities 17,812.19 17,792.68 0.11 -0.06
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
WAGES: Czech Post, which is the country's largest employer
with 32,000 workers, agreed with unions to raise wages by an
average 5.6 percent from April next year.
Pravo, page 15
GE MONEY: GE Money Bank is asking its customers to
vote on its new name. The name change is part of preparations
for its parent group GE to sell the Czech lender within two
years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5; pvs story:
TEMELIN: CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant set new
production records in October after an upgrade this year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 8
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)