PRAGUE, Nov 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Second auction round of 0.00%/17,
3.75%/20, and VAR/27 government bonds.
PRAGUE - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis to meet his
Slovak counterpart Peter Kazimir. News conference at 0900 GMT.
PRAGUE - Energy regulator (ERU) to hold news conference on
2016 regulated prices (0900 GMT).
PRAGUE - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
nine-month results conference call at 1600 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================
PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence
of currency gains seen a year ago.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold five-year bonds with
a negative yield on Wednesday, the longest maturity so far that
it has sold with a return of less than zero, meaning investors
pay to lend money to the ministry.
FINMIN: The Czech Finance Ministry will take advantage of
negative yields on five-year bonds achieved for the first time
for this maturity in an auction on Wednesday and focus issuance
into that part of the curve in early 2016, head of the
ministry's debt department said.
CEE MARKETS: Polish financial sector stocks regained some
ground on Wednesday after sliding for two days due to worries
over the fallout from the bankruptcy of small lender SK Bank.
CEE POWER: Colder weather, power plant outages and falling
renewable supply in the region drove central and southeastern
European day-ahead power prices higher on Wednesday, traders
said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.011 27.008 -0.01 2.32
vs Dollar 25.422 25.503 0.32 -11.34
Czech Equities 975.72 975.72 -0.75 3.06
U.S. Equities 17,813.39 17,812.19 0.01 -0.05
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
GE MONEY BANK: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are advising GE
on the sale of GE Money Bank, the newspaper reported,
citing sources.
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)
