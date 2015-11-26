PRAGUE, Nov 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Second auction round of 0.00%/17, 3.75%/20, and VAR/27 government bonds. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis to meet his Slovak counterpart Peter Kazimir. News conference at 0900 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Energy regulator (ERU) to hold news conference on 2016 regulated prices (0900 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens nine-month results conference call at 1600 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence of currency gains seen a year ago. Story: Related news: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold five-year bonds with a negative yield on Wednesday, the longest maturity so far that it has sold with a return of less than zero, meaning investors pay to lend money to the ministry. Story: Related news: FINMIN: The Czech Finance Ministry will take advantage of negative yields on five-year bonds achieved for the first time for this maturity in an auction on Wednesday and focus issuance into that part of the curve in early 2016, head of the ministry's debt department said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish financial sector stocks regained some ground on Wednesday after sliding for two days due to worries over the fallout from the bankruptcy of small lender SK Bank. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Colder weather, power plant outages and falling renewable supply in the region drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.011 27.008 -0.01 2.32 vs Dollar 25.422 25.503 0.32 -11.34 Czech Equities 975.72 975.72 -0.75 3.06 U.S. Equities 17,813.39 17,812.19 0.01 -0.05 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GE MONEY BANK: JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are advising GE on the sale of GE Money Bank, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13; pvs story: Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)