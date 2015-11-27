PRAGUE, Nov 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Central bank chief Miroslav Singer and future governor Jiri Rusnok speak at conferences in Prague (0800-1100 GMT). PRAGUE - Third-quarter GDP data, second estimate (0800 GMT). ===========================NEWS================================ PRAGUE - Finance Ministry sold bonds in second auction round, issues involved were of 0.00%/17, 3.75%/20 , and VAR/27. Related news: PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence of currency gains seen a year ago. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies extended losses slightly on Thursday as expectations of European Central Bank monetary easing and Federal Reserve tightening next month, as well as geopolitical tension in the Middle East, weighed on sentiment. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: A surge in renewable supply pushed central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly lower on Thursday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.011 27.011 0 2.32 vs Dollar 25.424 25.435 0.04 -11.35 Czech Equities 981.57 981.57 0.6 3.68 U.S. Equities 17,813.39 17,812.19 0.01 -0.05 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)