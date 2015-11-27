PRAGUE, Nov 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Central bank chief Miroslav Singer and future
governor Jiri Rusnok speak at conferences in Prague (0800-1100
GMT).
PRAGUE - Third-quarter GDP data, second estimate (0800 GMT).
===========================NEWS================================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry sold bonds in second auction
round, issues involved were of 0.00%/17, 3.75%/20
, and VAR/27.
Related news:
PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence
of currency gains seen a year ago.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies extended
losses slightly on Thursday as expectations of European Central
Bank monetary easing and Federal Reserve tightening next month,
as well as geopolitical tension in the Middle East, weighed on
sentiment.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: A surge in renewable supply pushed central and
southeastern European day-ahead power prices mainly lower on
Thursday.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.011 27.011 0 2.32
vs Dollar 25.424 25.435 0.04 -11.35
Czech Equities 981.57 981.57 0.6 3.68
U.S. Equities 17,813.39 17,812.19 0.01 -0.05
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 25.4310 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)