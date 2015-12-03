PRAGUE, Dec 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Czech telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin
to hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
PRAGUE - Summit of Prime Ministers of Visegrad Group (V4)
and Korean President Park Geun-hye (1200 GMT). News conference
at 1515 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================
MOODY'S: Moody's ratings agency said Czech regional and
local governments are set to register strong revenue growth in
2016.
NORD STREAM 2: The Czech government decided on Wednesday not
to sign a letter to the European Union raising concern among
central and southeastern European nations that Russia's plans to
extend its gas link to Germany could threaten the region's
energy security.
MIGRANTS: Slovakia filed a lawsuit at the European Court of
Justice on Wednesday against a European Union decision to
redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers among member countries, the
first legal challenge to a measure that has divided the bloc.
SKODA: VW's Skoda, whose car sales have fallen recently,
said on Wednesday that after consideration it will not introduce
additional weekend shifts in December but it was not cutting
production.
CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown is expected to remain
flat in the next year despite rising pressure on the central
bank to remove its ceiling on the currency's value, according to
a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty firmed on Wednesday after the
government said the budget deficit overshoot this year will be
less than some market players expected, and most other
currencies in the region also posted small gains.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices rose on Wednesday due to nuclear outages and less wind
supply in the region, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.014 27.053 0.14 2.31
vs Dollar 25.508 24.537 -3.96 -11.72
Czech Equities 959.39 959.39 -1 1.34
U.S. Equities 17,729.68 17,888.35 -0.89 -0.52
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
KOFOLA: Shares in Kofola CeskoSlovensko rose to
515 crowns, from an offer price of 510 crowns, on its Prague
debut after a share offering. Antonin Piskacek of deal manager
Ceska Sporitelna the company's entry onto the stock market can
serve as a model for other Czech companies.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
BETTING: Investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital want to
combine gambling firms Sazka, OPAP and Casinos Austria into a
holding company. KKCG would hold take a 75 percent stake.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)