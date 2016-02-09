PRAGUE, Feb 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a session. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= CARTEL: The Czech competition watchdog (UOHS) lowered fines against seven contruction firms for coordinating bids in several road constructrion tenders, ordering them to pay 1.66 billion Czech crowns ($68.52 million) instead of an initial fine of 2 billion, UOHS said on Monday. Story: Related news: RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Monday its foreign exchange reserves had risen to 62.46 billion euros at the end of January, from a revised 59.24 billion at the end of December. Story: Related news: INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose less than expected in December, expanding by 0.7 percent year-on-year as it was buoyed by increasing car production, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Monday as risk aversion in global markets and a renewed fall in crude prices overshadowed the record-high trade surplus reported by Hungary. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Declining wind supply levels in the region drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher on Monday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.054 27.053 0 -0.21 vs Dollar 24.146 24.537 1.59 2.88 Czech Equities 872.53 872.53 -3.57 -8.76 U.S. Equities 16,027.05 16,204.97 -1.1 -8.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BIOTECHNOLOGIES: Penta Investments has bought unspecified stake in PrimeCell Therapeutics company that specialises in cell therapy and its owner, Michal Zahradnicek, estimates its worth at 1.5 billion crowns ($62.14 million). The price of the purchase was not disclosed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1400 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)