PRAGUE, Feb 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Komercni Banka full-year 2015 results
(0600 GMT) news conference at 0830 GMT.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Second round of government bond auction.
Related news:
PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.
Related news:
===========================NEWS=================================
KOMERCNI BANKA: Komercni Banka has proposed a 310
crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit,
maintaining the level it paid in the previous year as expected,
the Czech lender said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
BRITISH TALKS: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech
Republic want to keep Britain in the European Union but London's
plans to curb welfare benefits to migrant workers in Britain
remain their "primary concern", a joint statement said.
Story: Related news:
SALES REPORTING: The Czech government, overcoming stubborn
opposition, on Wednesday pushed a bill through parliament's
lower house that would set up an online system for shops and
restaurants to report sales as part of a crackdown on tax
evasion.
Story: Related news:
GAS CONNECT AUSTRIA: Gas Connect Austria, the pipeline unit
of Austrian energy group OMV, has drawn interest from
several parties ahead of an auction that could value the asset
at up to 750 million euros ($845 million), three people familiar
with the deal said.
Parties expected to participate in the auction include a
consortium of German insurer Allianz and Borealis
Infrastructure, which is part of Canadian pension fund OMERS.
It is also expected to fetch interest from Belgium's Fluxys
, Czech-Slovak energy group EPH as well as First State
Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA), the people said.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Wednesday as
a rebound in bank shares in Europe and expectations of dovish
comments from the Fed overshadowed a fall in Asian stock markets
and a warning from the Polish central bank about a plan to
convert Swiss franc loans.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power prices
rose on Wednesday due to forecasts for falling wind generation
levels across the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.021 27.005 -0.06 -0.09
vs Dollar 23.926 24.037 0.46 3.76
Czech Equities 863.74 863.74 1.26 -9.68
U.S. Equities 15,914.74 16,014.38 -0.62 -8.67
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
CHINA: The head of the Czech investment agency said Chinese
investment could reach 5 billion crowns ($209.23 million) over
the next two years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 23.8970 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)