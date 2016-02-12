PRAGUE, Feb 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== January inflation data at 0800 GMT. December current account balance data at 0900 GMT. Q4 government debt duration data at 1300 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Minutes from the February 4 governing board meeting at 0800 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= WAGES: Czech labour unions will demand hike in public sector wages of more than 10 percent next year to reflect strong economic growth, union chief Josef Stredula was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related news: KOMERCNI: Czech lender Komercni Banka plans a 310 crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit, matching its payout from the previous year while pledging to keep up higher payments. Story: Related news: REFUGEES: The United Nations agency for refugees called on central European countries to overcome public opposition and give more help to refugees from war-torn regions. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Thursday as risk aversion gripped global markets and central bank rate cuts in Serbia and Sweden fed fears of competitive monetary easing in Europe. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Declining wind generation around the region sent central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher on Thursday, offsetting an expected dip in demand ahead of the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.024 27.042 0.07 -0.1 vs Dollar 23.867 23.874 0.03 4 Czech Equities 847.23 847.23 -1.91 -11.41 U.S. Equities 15,660.18 15,914.74 -1.6 -10.13 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= RADARS: The Czech army will seek offers for its radar system purchase worth around 3.6 billion crowns ($150.75 million) from BAE Systems, Saab and Thales and Elta Systems, the ministry of defence said. Northrop Grumman did not respond to the preliminary contact, the ministry said. Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.8810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)