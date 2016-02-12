PRAGUE, Feb 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
January inflation data at 0800 GMT.
December current account balance data at 0900 GMT.
Q4 government debt duration data at 1300 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the February 4 governing board meeting
at 0800 GMT.
Related news:
===========================NEWS=================================
WAGES: Czech labour unions will demand hike in public sector
wages of more than 10 percent next year to reflect strong
economic growth, union chief Josef Stredula was quoted as saying
on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
KOMERCNI: Czech lender Komercni Banka plans a 310
crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit,
matching its payout from the previous year while pledging to
keep up higher payments.
Story: Related news:
REFUGEES: The United Nations agency for refugees called on
central European countries to overcome public opposition and
give more help to refugees from war-torn regions.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets retreated on Thursday
as risk aversion gripped global markets and central bank rate
cuts in Serbia and Sweden fed fears of competitive monetary
easing in Europe.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Declining wind generation around the region sent
central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices higher
on Thursday, offsetting an expected dip in demand ahead of the
weekend, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.024 27.042 0.07 -0.1
vs Dollar 23.867 23.874 0.03 4
Czech Equities 847.23 847.23 -1.91 -11.41
U.S. Equities 15,660.18 15,914.74 -1.6 -10.13
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
RADARS: The Czech army will seek offers for its radar system
purchase worth around 3.6 billion crowns ($150.75 million) from
BAE Systems, Saab and Thales and Elta Systems, the ministry of
defence said. Northrop Grumman did not respond to the
preliminary contact, the ministry said.
Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 23.8810 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)