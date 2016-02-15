PRAGUE, Feb 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Finance Ministry publishes detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in March. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= NEGATIVE RATES: The Czech central bank may have to cut interest rates into negative territory for a short time if deflationary pressure from abroad persists, board member and likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said. Story: Related news: INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in January, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.6 percent and above market expectations, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related news: DEBT: Czech government debt dropped to 37.2 percent of economic output at the end of 2015, down 1.8 percentage points from 2014 as the nominal debt level rose by 9.3 billion crowns ($386.86 million) to 1.673 trillion crowns, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related news: CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus of 10.5 billion crowns ($437.83 million) in December, significantly higher than expected, central bank data showed on Friday. Story: Related news: MIGRATION: Central European leaders are ready to help Balkan countries seal their borders with Greece to stem the flow of migrants across the continent, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told Reuters on Sunday. Story: Related news: IMMIGRATION: Eastern European leaders are set to offer manpower and other aid to help Macedonia seal its Greek border, sources close to the discussions told Reuters, in a move that could strand migrants in Greece in the coming months. Story: Related news: OBITUARY: Borek Sipek, the official architect for Prague Castle during Vaclav Havel's Czech presidency, died on Saturday after a long struggle with cancer, the CTK news agency said. He was 66. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Friday as a batch of economic data underpinned a perception of robust growth and stability in the European Union's emerging markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for an increase in wind power generation and lower demand due to the weekend sent central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders said. Story: Related news: ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= O2: According to unnamed sources, a Chinese company could buy into O2 Czech Republic telecommunications firm, possibly closing the deal already in March, when China's President Xi Jinping arrives for an official visit. However, sources within the PPF financial group, majority owner of O2 CR, said there was no done deal. Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 3 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)