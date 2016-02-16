PRAGUE, Feb 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q4 gross domestic product estimate at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to meet European Council President Donald Tusk on British EU reform demands ahead of an EU Summit later in the week. News conference at 1340 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= MIGRANTS: Central European leaders on Monday proposed drafting emergency back-up plans to halt the flow of migrants to Western Europe through the Balkans in case efforts to limit the numbers arriving in Greece from Turkey do not work. Story: Related news: POLL: About two out of three Czechs oppose taking in refugees from war zones, according to an opinion poll published on Monday, reflecting growing anti-migrant sentiment in a country that has taken a tough stance on migrants and refugees. Story: Related news: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will hold at maximum one auction of government bonds in March and will provide details one week ahead, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu led a firming of Central European currencies on Monday after Romanian figures showed that consumer prices fell less than expected in January. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power climbed on Monday due to forecasts for a dip in wind generation in the region, although above-average temperatures capped gains, traders said. Story: Related news: ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= EPH: The yield on an EPH bond due in 2019 has risen to 5.339 percent from 2.912 percent in the middle of December. The paper said this reflects the recent flight from risk and also, according to traders, the risk of EPH's expansion plans. An EPH spokesman said market reasons were behind the rise in yields and that investors are ignoring the company's financial performance. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 STOCK SPIRITS: Arca Capital is buying up shares of Stock Spirits on the market and is also talking to holders of large share interests, its chief Pavol Krupa said. Arca said it would like to cross the 5 percent threshold. Stock shares are down 44 percent since the start of 2015. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 KOMERCNI BANKA: Peter Laube, a supervisory board member at Komercni Banka, acquired 280 shares of the bank at an average price of 4,770 crowns. E15, page 7 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)