PRAGUE, Feb 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q4 gross domestic product estimate at 0800 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to meet
European Council President Donald Tusk on British EU reform
demands ahead of an EU Summit later in the week. News conference
at 1340 GMT.
Related news:
===========================NEWS=================================
MIGRANTS: Central European leaders on Monday proposed
drafting emergency back-up plans to halt the flow of migrants to
Western Europe through the Balkans in case efforts to limit the
numbers arriving in Greece from Turkey do not work.
Story: Related news:
POLL: About two out of three Czechs oppose taking in
refugees from war zones, according to an opinion poll published
on Monday, reflecting growing anti-migrant sentiment in a
country that has taken a tough stance on migrants and refugees.
Story: Related news:
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will hold at maximum one
auction of government bonds in March and will provide details
one week ahead, the ministry said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The leu led a firming of Central European
currencies on Monday after Romanian figures showed that consumer
prices fell less than expected in January.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
climbed on Monday due to forecasts for a dip in wind generation
in the region, although above-average temperatures capped gains,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
EPH: The yield on an EPH bond due in 2019 has
risen to 5.339 percent from 2.912 percent in the middle of
December. The paper said this reflects the recent flight from
risk and also, according to traders, the risk of EPH's expansion
plans.
An EPH spokesman said market reasons were behind the rise in
yields and that investors are ignoring the company's financial
performance.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
STOCK SPIRITS: Arca Capital is buying up shares of Stock
Spirits on the market and is also talking to
holders of large share interests, its chief Pavol Krupa said.
Arca said it would like to cross the 5 percent threshold.
Stock shares are down 44 percent since the start of 2015.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
KOMERCNI BANKA: Peter Laube, a supervisory board member at
Komercni Banka, acquired 280 shares of the bank at an
average price of 4,770 crowns.
E15, page 7
Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)