PRAGUE, Feb 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet holds a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference scheduled at
13:00 GMT.
===========================NEWS=================================
GDP: The Czech economy grew last year at its fastest pace
since 2007 thanks to record EU development funds and strong
domestic demand and investments, although a surprise quarterly
drop in the final three months pointed to slower growth ahead.
EU: Central European countries continue to see open issues
in talks with Britain over child support payments and exclusion
of immigrant workers from social benefits, Czech Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka said after meeting European Council leader
Donald Tusk on Tuesday.
MOZART: A long-lost composition by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
and Antonio Salieri was performed for the first time on Tuesday
after a musicologist discovered the piece in the reserve
collection of the Czech national music museum.
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's equities reversed early gains
and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday after a meeting of
oil producers failed to lift crude prices, triggering
risk-averse behaviour among investors.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Tuesday due to rising renewable supply that
offset an expected increase of demand due to colder
temperatures, traders said.
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate was flat at
2.06 percent in January, while the average volume of a single
loan exceeded 2 million Czech crowns for the first time, data by
Hypoindex showed.
www.novinky.cz
