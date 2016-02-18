PRAGUE, Feb 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka (CSOB) to release
full-year 2015 results. News conference at 0900 GMT.
Related news:
PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
Related news:
===========================NEWS=================================
NWR: The Czech government will not inject money into
struggling coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
and will only provide support for miners who lose
their jobs, not bondholders, its industry minister said.
Story: Related news:
RATES: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on
Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates at the
moment, saying these cannot be used indefinitely and carry a big
cost with low return.
Story: Related news:
ANALYSIS: Central Europe's fast-growing economies have
become an island of stability for investors in turbulent global
markets this year, and more European Central Bank policy
loosening could add to the region's appeal.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities mostly
firmed on Wednesday after remarks by Polish Deputy Prime
Minister Mateusz Morawiecki eased concerns that a planned
conversion of Swiss franc loans would hit earnings in the bank
sector.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for a lower wind power generation drove
most central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices
higher on Wednesday, traders said.
Story: Related news:
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)