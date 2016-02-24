PRAGUE, Feb 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February business cycle survey at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - First round of government bond auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= NWR: Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Wednesday its main shareholder group CERCL had agreed to transfer its shares to the company to help a restructuring. Story: Related news: C.BANK: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said he was sceptical on negative rates as a tool to prop up inflation. Story: Related news: PRODUCER PRICES: Czech producer prices fell at their fastest monthly pace since November 2008, dropping by a deeper-than-expected 1.6 percent in January and showing the challenge the central bank faces in lifting overall inflation. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: Greece raged at neighbours and began bussing refugees and migrants back from its northern border on Tuesday, after new restrictions by countries on the main land route to Western Europe trapped hundreds behind a bottleneck at the frontier. Story: Related news: SLOVAKIA: Slovakia may consider reducing its budget deficit more slowly, to allow for investments while still meeting EU rules for fiscal consolidation, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said in an interview. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint eased against the euro on Tuesday as the country's central bank said it may ease policy further next month and other global markets turned negative, with crude prices and equities retreating. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices edged higher on Tuesday due to power plant outages and forecasts for falling renewable supply around the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.016 27.03 0.05 -0.07 vs Dollar 24.542 24.535 -0.03 1.28 Czech Equities 879.15 879.15 -0.84 -8.07 U.S. Equities 16,431.78 16,620.66 -1.14 -5.7 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= EU: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said that if Great Britain decides in June do leave the European Union, similar debate might start also in the Czech Republic, eventually affecting the general elections scheduled for autumn of 2017. Sobotka said that leaving the EU would bring Czechs back under the influence of Russia. Pravo, page 2 CEFC: China's CEFC company offered up to $100 million, the highest bid, for the ZDAS machinery firm and it is in talks with the Slovak owner, the paper said, citing several sources familiar with the negotiations. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9002 euros) ($1 = 24.3160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)