PRAGUE, Feb 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.

BREXIT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday Britain leaving the European Union would bring a wave of nationalism and separatism to Europe.

NWR: New World Resources' (NWR) NWRR.L NWRR.PR majority owner has agreed to give up its shares, leaving control of the struggling Czech coal miner to bondholders during a restructuring needed to survive.

CONFIDENCE: Czech February business and consumer confidence dips.

CEE MARKETS: The forint fell against the euro on Wednesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) flagged the possibility of rate cuts, a sign that Europe's "currency war" may intensify ahead of the European Central Bank's March 10 meeting.