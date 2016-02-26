PRAGUE, Feb 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================NEWS=================================
EXTRADITION: The Czech justice minister has allowed the
extradition of Ivory Coast citizen Faouzi Jaber to the United
States, where he is accused of trying to sell arms and drugs
with the aim of harming U.S. interests.
Story: Related news:
ZIKA: The Czech Republic has identified its first cases of
the mosquito-borne Zika virus in two Czechs returning from
separate trips to the Caribbean, Health Minister Svatopluk
Nemecek said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
EPH: The two main shareholders of Czech energy group EPH
intend raising their stakes in the company to take full
ownership and could sell a minority share in its infrastructure
unit, EPH said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
SECURITY: NATO members should overcome their misgivings
about further enlargement of the military alliance and continue
to take in new members after Montenegro joins later this year,
the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly firmed on
Thursday as equities tracked a rebound in stock markets in the
developed world ahead of a G20 meeting in Shanghai.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by diminishing demand
headed into the weekend, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.041 27.049 0.03 -0.16
vs Dollar 24.456 24.571 0.47 1.63
Czech Equities 865.67 865.67 1.2 -9.48
U.S. Equities 16,697.29 16,484.99 1.29 -4.18
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)