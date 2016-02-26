PRAGUE, Feb 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================= EXTRADITION: The Czech justice minister has allowed the extradition of Ivory Coast citizen Faouzi Jaber to the United States, where he is accused of trying to sell arms and drugs with the aim of harming U.S. interests. Story: Related news: ZIKA: The Czech Republic has identified its first cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in two Czechs returning from separate trips to the Caribbean, Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said on Thursday. Story: Related news: EPH: The two main shareholders of Czech energy group EPH intend raising their stakes in the company to take full ownership and could sell a minority share in its infrastructure unit, EPH said on Thursday. Story: Related news: SECURITY: NATO members should overcome their misgivings about further enlargement of the military alliance and continue to take in new members after Montenegro joins later this year, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly firmed on Thursday as equities tracked a rebound in stock markets in the developed world ahead of a G20 meeting in Shanghai. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by diminishing demand headed into the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.041 27.049 0.03 -0.16 vs Dollar 24.456 24.571 0.47 1.63 Czech Equities 865.67 865.67 1.2 -9.48 U.S. Equities 16,697.29 16,484.99 1.29 -4.18 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)