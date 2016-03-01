PRAGUE, March 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February due out at
0830 GMT
End-February budget balance data (1300 GMT)
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================NEWS=================================
NWR: A group of bondholders in New World Resources (NWR)
which is set to become the coal miner's main
owner is willing to put more money into the company if the state
is also willing to provide support.
Story: Related news:
MONEY SUPPLY: The Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate
grew by 9.7 percent annual at the end of January, after a
revised 8.2 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed on Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies firmed on
Monday, with the zloty outperforming the forint after Poland
published strong economic output data.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and
demand in the Balkans, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.046 27.027 -0.07 -0.18
vs Dollar 24.857 24.841 -0.06 0.02
Czech Equities 857.61 857.61 -0.9 -10.32
U.S. Equities 16,516.5 16,639.97 -0.74 -5.21
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
DEPOSITS: Bank deposits rose in January by 5.9 percent to a
record 2.053 trillion crowns ($82.73 billion), according to
central bank data.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
TEMELIN: Utility CEZ will begin testing nuclear
fuel from U.S. group Westinghouse at its Temelin power plant in
2018. CEZ has a contract with Russia's Tvel until 2020. It could
start a tender for a new supplier next year, a spokeswoman said.
E15, page 5
Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 24.8170 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)