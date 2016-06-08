PRAGUE, June 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says received confirmation it
is entitled to indemnity for loss of petrochemical steam cracker
unit at Litvinov last year, no lower than $164 million.
Story: Related stories:
REUTERS SUMMIT - CHINA: Central and east European countries
are competing for Chinese investment in everything from banking
to beer, looking to lure firms in need of new markets whilst
securing a foothold for their own products in the huge but
difficult Chinese market.
Story: Related stories:
** For more stories from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
Summit:
CENBANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) could use negative
interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if
needed but it would not be the bank's main policy tool,
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
EURO: None of the seven European Union countries obliged
eventually to adopt the euro now meet the criteria to switch
from their own currencies, the European Commission said in a
report on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed to an 8-week high against the
euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish bill on converting Swiss
franc mortgages, to be announced on Tuesday, will harm banks
less than expected.
Story: Related stories:
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he would look into
the possibility of extending a loan to OKD, the insolvent mining
unit of New World Resources . He said OKD
could need up to a 400 million crown ($16.84 million) loan to
fill gaps to the end of August.
Pravo, page 4
GAMBLING: President Milos Zeman signed a new law with
stricter conditions for the gambling sector.
Pravo, page 4
* For a story on the law
