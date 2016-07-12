PRAGUE, July 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
HIGHWAY TOLL: The Czech government approved the prolongation
of a tolling contract with Kapsch TrafficCom.
CETIN: Moody's has assigned a first-time issuer rating of
Baa2 to CETIN, with a stable outlook.
TEMELIN: CEZ said it was beginning to gradually
reduce output at its Temelin nuclear power plant Unit 1 before a
planned shutdown on Aug. 26.
CEE MARKETS: The forint led a rise of Central European
assets on Monday as investors clung to hopes that credit rating
agencies will upgrade Hungary in coming weeks, shrugging off
Moody's decision not to change its junk rating on Friday.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
TELECOMS: The government postponed talks on a planned tender
for frequencies for fast mobile networks that would be available
in the transition to the digital television standard DVB-T2. The
auction, which should occur in the second half, could raise 4.6
billion crowns.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
OKD: Government ministers agreed to lend OKD, the insolvent
mining unit of New World Resources, money in August to
pay July wages. The company and also Industry Minister Jan
Mladek have said OKD needs financing of up to 1 billion crowns
for the rest of the year.
Lidove Noviny, page 12
