MIGRATION: The European Commission proposed more unified EU asylum rules on Wednesday, in a bid to stop people waiting for refugee status moving around the bloc and disrupting its passport-free zone.

CENTRAL BANK: Czech economic growth is strong and inflation should gradually rise towards its target, allowing the central bank stick to its plan of exiting its weak currency policy next year, the bank's new governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's financial sector led a retreat of Central European shares on Wednesday as a sale of a stake in Bank Pekao PEO.WA by UniCredit CRDI.MI reignited worries over government interference in the sector.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.022 27.015 -0.03 -0.09
vs Dollar 24.308 24.37 0.25 2.22
Czech Equities 826.17 826.17 -0.14 -13.61
U.S. Equities 18,372.12 18,347.67 0.13 5.44