PRAGUE, July 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
==========================NEWS==================================
PILSNER URQUELL: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing
up for SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern
European beer brands, with some seeking to join forces to snap
up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), sources
familiar with the matter said.
CME: Central European Media Enterprises
said its Q2 OIBDA increased 12 percent at constant rates to
$53.6 million.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed 0.2 percent early
on Monday, inching towards its 200-day moving average before
Tuesday's central bank rate meeting.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.002 27.019 0.06 -0.01
vs Dollar 24.504 24.625 0.49 1.44
Czech Equities 892.44 892.44 0.12 -6.68
U.S. Equities 18,493.06 18,570.85 -0.42 6.13
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is
planning to enter the Iranian and South Korean markets in the
future and is considering the U.S. and Canadian markets.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
OKD: The administrator of OKD, the insolvent mining unit of
New World Resources, denied two claims totalling around
10 billion crowns from Ad Hoc Group (AHG), represented by
Citibank. AHG is the majority owner of NWR.
The administrator said AHG did not show that the claim ever
came into existence.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
